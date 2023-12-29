Emporia Police: businesses encouraged to empty mailboxes daily following investigation

The Emporia Police Department needs more information about multiple fraudulent business checks sent to several banks since September.(WTVG)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department needs more information about multiple fraudulent business checks sent to several banks since September.

The reports state that the fraudulent checks appear legitimate from several area businesses that have either passed or tried to pass through various Emporia banks.

During the authorities’ investigation, officials believe the suspect or suspects are stealing mail from businesses’ mailboxes during the night. It is believed the suspect(s) then use the information they found in the mail to create fake business checks.

Emporia Police believe that at least two distinct groups from other states traveled to Kansas to steal the mail. Emporia Police believe the groups are active and randomly return to the Emporia area.

Businesses have been asked to empty their mailboxes every day and ensure all vehicles, buildings, and houses are locked.

If you have any information about this investigation or if you are a victim of this crime, the Lyon Co. Emergency Communications non-emergency number is 620-343-4225.

