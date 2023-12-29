Charges filed against suspect in connection to Topeka’s 34th homicide of 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been filed against a suspect in connection to Topeka’s 34th homicide of 2023.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Michael Kagay said in an email to 13 News that his office has filed charges against Steven Hunter Jr. for the homicide committed on Friday, Dec. 22. Hunter faces the following charges:

Intentional Second Degree Murder Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Felony Interference with Law Enforcement

Kagay indicated the investigation revealed the defendant was in a romantic relationship with the victim, Jennifer Eisele. The defendant is being held in the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond.

Topeka Police Department stated around 5:53 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 600 block of SW Fillmore. Eisele, suffering from a gunshot wound, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Topeka Police Department is conducting the investigation into these offenses.

Anyone with information to share should contact Topeka Police Department directly at 785-368-9551.

Kagay noted these are allegations only. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

