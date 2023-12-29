Car flees from officers early Friday in Topeka

A car was recovered after it fled from law enforcement officers early Friday in Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Dec. 29, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car was recovered after it fled from law enforcement officers early Friday in Topeka.

The car, a silver Kia, fled from Shawnee County sheriff’s officers around 5:30 a.m. in central and East Topeka.

The car was found a short time later with tires flattened east of S.E. 21st and Rice Road.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone had been taken into custody.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

