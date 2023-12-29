Burglary, property damage results in $30K of stolen items from Manhattan garage

A burglary and property damage results in $30,000 worth of items stolen and damage from a...
A burglary and property damage results in $30,000 worth of items stolen and damage from a detached garage in Manhattan, Kan.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A burglary and property damage results in $30,000 worth of stolen items and damage from a detached garage in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department officials said officers reported burglary and criminal damage to property around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28 in the 900 block of Humboldt St. in Manhattan, Kan. Officers listed a 59-year-old male and a 61-year-old female as the victims when it was reported that an unknown suspect broke into their detached garage and took a Polaris UTV, lawn mower, generator, tool box and other miscellaneous tools.

Riley County Police Department officials indicated the estimated total loss associated with this case is about $30,000.

Riley County Police Department noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

