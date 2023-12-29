Boys & Girls Club of Topeka receives 152 winter coats from Aristocrat Motors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dealership gave back to a local organization to ensure kids stay warm this winter.

Aristocrat Motors of Topeka donated 152 winter coats to the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka just in time for snowy weather.

For every car purchased at Aristocrat Motors in November or December, a winter coat was donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka so club members can stay warm and dry this winter.

The Boys & Girls Club of Topeka stopped by the Aristocrat Motors of Topeka dealership, located at 3030 S. Kansas Ave., on Thursday, Dec. 28, to pick up the coats in various sizes and colors.

Jennifer LeClair, vice president of marketing and communications for Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka, says there is only so much the organization can do for the kids, therefore the members greatly appreciate such a donation.

”We can only do so much to support kids within the club,” said LeClair. “We make sure that they are engaged in academics and all kinds of quality programs, but we want the kids to have comfort when they go home as well, and these coats are a big part of that.”

Kristopher Nielsen, the general manager of Aristocrat Motors, says he is happy to donate to the Boys and Girls Club.

“We couldn’t think of ever not having it, or we can’t imagine not doing it anymore. They put so much work into the community. Just doing this coat drive is the least we could do.”

Aristocrat Motors made the donation to the Boys and Girls Club for the fourth year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.