Body found in Kansas River has been identified as missing woman

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found dead in the Kansas River on Dec. 21.

According to Douglas Co. officials, the body was identified as a woman named Melinda Sue McCluskey, 57, whose last known address was in rural Edgerton.

The Sheriff’s Office has told 13 NEWS that detectives involved in this case confirmed the identity with the coroner’s office. They are currently waiting for the coroner’s report.

McCluskey’s family has reported her missing since Dec. 3. The Sheriff’s Office said McCluskey’s family has been notified of the news.

Detectives do not see any indication of foul play at this time.

On Dec. 21, reports first came in of a possible body in the river around 1:13 p.m. about 300 yards east of the Bowerstock Dam, near N 2nd and Elm St.

Body recovered Thursday from Kansas River near downtown Lawrence Douglas County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday afternoon in the Kansas River just north of downtown Lawrence.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.