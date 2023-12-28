While drought continues most of Kansas could see less severe impacts

FILE
FILE(Adobe Creative Cloud)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While recent snow seems to have had a positive effect, most of Kansas continues to be impacted by less severe drought conditions.

As of Thursday, Dec. 28, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that most of the state remains either moderately, abnormally or severely dry. Very few parts of Kansas show no drought intensity.

As for Shawnee Co., about 10% of the county has no drought intensity while nearly 27% is abnormally dry. Meanwhile, 57% of the county remains moderately dry while nearly 6% is in severe drought. The Drought Severity Code Index for the county was recorded at 158.

Compared to the previous week, the recent snow seems to have had a small impact on Shawnee Co. as the DSCI dropped from 243 to 158. Compared to the same time in 2023, the DSCI has dropped from 176 to 158.

Statewide, about 34% of Kansas is in a moderate drought while 26% remains abnormally dry. About 20% of Kansans are not in a current drought while nearly 17% are in a severe drought. Lastly, nearly 3% of the Sunflower State is in an extreme drought.

The DSCI for Kansas was recorded at 156 compared to a whopping 348 one year prior. Currently, there are nearly 921,000 Kansans in drought areas.

Historically, water officials said those in moderate droughts have seen increased fire danger, low pond levels and poor habitats in migratory flyways. Wheat grasses can also be drought-stressed and increase the demand for hay for livestock.

Impacts of severe drought include blue-green algae as ponds and streams dry up. Burn bans could be implemented as fireworks sales are banned and more grass fires occur. Wheat, corn, soybean and hay yields could also be low as the crops are severely damaged.

Meanwhile, extreme drought could mean high amounts of cattle are sold off as emergency grazing is opened while corn and wheat crops fail as pasture conditions are poor. Emergency water supplies are also needed while river levels are low and municipal water restrictions are implemented. Major infestations of locusts could also occur as quail and pheasant populations decline and trees are stressed.

Lastly, exceptional drought, which none of the state is currently seeing, could bring about fish kills as all aquatic species and food chains are affected. All crops could also be severely impacted and unharvestable as the ground cracks. Irrigation could be turned off as rivers dry up and wildfires and large dust storms impact residents. The economy could also be negatively impacted.

For current drought conditions around the U.S., click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Belisario-Maldonado
One arrested after rape reported in S. Topeka on Christmas
Topeka Police have confirmed they are responding to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop located...
Armed Robbery at Topeka Kwik Shop
Crews were on the scene of a train derailment Wednesday morning near the 500 block of N.W....
Five Union Pacific train-cars derail Wednesday morning in North Topeka
A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the arrest of Dylan K. Dow, 27, of Topeka, for...
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to Topeka man’s arrest in Shawnee Co.
FILE
New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023

Latest News

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell and his staff are already making...
Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell preparing for a busy 2024
Flint Hills Bridal Show is celebrating 30 years of weddings with an opportunity to explore...
Flint Hills Bridal Show celebrates 30 years with opportunity to explore wedding trends
Kansas shoppers are set to see another $150 million in savings as previous legislation drops...
Kansas shoppers to see $150 million in savings as tax on groceries set to drop
One man was seriously injured after the decision to cross an uncontrolled railroad crossing...
Driver seriously injured after collision with train in rural South-Central Kansas