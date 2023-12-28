Wednesday’s Child - Year in Review

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, for more than 20 years, we’ve been introducing you to kids who need to be adopted.

We call them our Wednesday’s Children. Tonight, we take a look back at some of the kids we’ve featured over the past year - kids who are still waiting to find loving, forever families.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

