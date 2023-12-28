Topeka author offers guidebook for meaningful conversations with loved ones

Joy Bishop wrote "My Gift to You," drawing on her own experiences with grief and the questions she wished she would have asked.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new book can help you guide meaningful conversations with your loved ones to learn their stories and wishes.

Joy Bishop, a clinical social worker and grief counselor in Topeka, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about “My Gift to You.” She said her father passed away when she was 19 years old, and she had questions she wished she’d asked him. She had the same feeling with other loved ones over the years. '

Joy drew on those experiences to write the book. It includes addressing serious topics, such as household tasks one person always has taken care of that someone else needs to know about, as well as more light-hearted questions, like what world record they’d like to break. She says the conversations aren’t only meant for someone facing end of life. She said they also can be done with family and friends in the prime of life, to get to know more about each other.

Joy will host a book signing event from 2 to 4 p.m. January 6 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th St.

Learn more about the book at https://joybishop.com.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold holds up the trophy after the team's 49-36 win over UNLV in the...
KU's bowl win proves the program's capability to do even more next year
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas
Gov. Kelly talks new approach in pitching Medicaid expansion, DCF changes - and one priority that's out of the spotlight
Both The Beacon and Townsite Tower will be hosting New Years Eve parties on Dec. 31 and they...
