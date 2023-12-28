Thursday forecast: Warming to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Other than a very low chance for precipitation southeast of the turnpike early this morning, it’ll generally be dry today and for the next 8 days. The main concern will be the temperatures and cloud cover with a gradual warming trend through Saturday before a cold front pushes through on Sunday.

Taking Action:

Don’t be surprised by light precipitation (flurries, drizzle, patchy drizzle) mainly southeast of the turnpike before 9am. Won’t accumulate to anything but could lead to a few slick spots on the roads or at least wet roads.

Heading to Sunday’s Chiefs game? Temperatures will be cold again in the low 30s with gusts up to 25 mph keeping wind chills around 20°. It will be dry though unlike the last game.

If you have plans to be out for New Year’s Eve it will be dry but stuck in the 30s for Sunday afternoon and cooling down in the 20s through the evening with most spots in the mid 20s by midnight. Wind chills will be in the teens.

The weather pattern we’ve been stuck in the past several days with a lot of cloud cover and precipitation at times is starting to change. This will lead to a gradual warming trend through Saturday with more sun. Despite more sun, that doesn’t mean there won’t be clouds each day. Models offer different scenarios on the extent of cloud cover for the majority of the next 8 days so this will be something we’ll have to take on a day by day basis and adjust the forecast as needed. Of course the more clouds there are the cooler it stays during the day but it also would stay warmer at night.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of light precipitation southeast of the turnpike before 9am. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds N/NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30°. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Wind NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Heading into the holiday weekend, Saturday will be the pick day of not only the weekend but the next 8 days. Even warmer than Friday (although clouds could have a factor in that) with lighter winds. This will be the day to enjoy outdoor activities, possibly even taking down the Christmas lights. With a cold front pushing through Sunday morning, highs will be stuck in the 30s not only Sunday but Monday as well for a cold rest of the weekend. The good news is it will be dry so you won’t have to worry about any hazardous roads.

Looking toward the rest of next week, temperatures remain in the 30s and 40s for highs and lows in the 20s as the dry conditions continue.

