State Library of Kansas reminds residents of Legislative Hotline

The State Library of Kansas is reminding Kansans of its Legislative Hotline.
The State Library of Kansas is reminding Kansans of its Legislative Hotline.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Library of Kansas is reminding Kansans of its Legislative Hotline.

State Library of Kansas officials said as the beginning of 2024 legislative session draws near, the State Library of Kansas reminds Kansans of the Legislative Hotline, an ongoing resource for residents seeking information about state legislation or legislative matters. Staffed by experienced librarians, this hotline serves as a trustworthy point of contact.

The State Library officials indicated residents can inquire about various topics, such as:

  • Identifying their legislators
  • Accessing legislator contact information
  • Checking the status of specific bills
  • Understanding the legislative process
  • Locating historical information
  • Other inquiries related to Kansas government

“Finding timely and accurate information about state government can be challenging, yet is critical to ensuring that Kansans can engage with their elected officials on the issues that matter the most to them,” said State Librarian Ray Walling. “By reaching out to the legislative hotline, Kansans can get the information they need from trusted librarians.”

Kansans can connect with the Legislative Hotline by phone, chat or email:

Officials with the State Library noted live assistance is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outside of these hours, messages left via voicemail or email are promptly returned on the next business day. Additionally, Kansans can engage in real-time conversations with librarians through the Ask a Librarian service at kslib.info/ask. TTY users can dial 711 for assistance.

