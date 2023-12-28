Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell preparing for a busy 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell and his staff are already making preparations for the 2024 voting cycle.

Millions of Americans will head to the polls this fall to decide who will occupy the White House for the next four years.

Kansas voters will get a say in who gets selected on the Democrat and Republican tickets with a Presidential Preference Primary on March 19.

It’ll be the first such presidential primary in Kansas since 1992.

Those who already are registered to vote should be good to go on March 19.

Those who want to vote but haven’t registered yet have until Feb. 18 to do so.

Election Day in 2024 will take place on Nov . 5.

For more details, visit the Shawnee County Election Office website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.