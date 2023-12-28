Scholar-Athlete of the Week: St. Marys Hope Garland

By Bryan Grabauskas
Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s that time of the week again, when we meet our next Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of The Week: Hope Garland out of Saint Marys!

Hope is a star for the Bears on the volleyball and basketball courts, as well as on the track. She also excels in the classroom, earning a 4.059 GPA. Hope is also part of the National Honor Society, FCA, FBLA, and Stu-Co.

She ‘hopes’ to attend Kansas State University, where she plans to major in Interior Design.

