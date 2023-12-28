One taken to hospital after electrical fire destroys Lawrence basement

Damage done to the door of a basement that caught fire in Lawrence on Dec. 27, 2023.
Damage done to the door of a basement that caught fire in Lawrence on Dec. 27, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after an early-morning electrical malfunction in a bathroom vent destroyed a basement in Lawrence.

The Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Department says that around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, emergency crews were called to 3116 W. 28th Circle with reports of a house fire. They arrived about six minutes after the call was dispatched.

When they arrived, first responders said they found flames bursting from the basement of a 2-story single-family home. Around 7:20 a.m., the blaze was brought under control.

While LDCFM said all residents of the home were able to safely evacuate once the fire was discovered, one was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

Crews noted that a total of 21 emergency responders answered the call and no other injuries were reported.

Investigators said the fire was found to be an accident caused by an electrical event in the exhaust fan of a bathroom in the basement.

LDCFM reminded residents of the importance of keeping working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms installed in homes. These, along with escape plans and closed doors make a difference in the severity of disasters.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

