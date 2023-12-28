No big winner yet in Powerball as jackpot reaches $760 million

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Your next chance to be a big winner is Saturday night.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - That big money is still up for grabs.

The jackpot will be worth an estimated $760 million in the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was drawn Wednesday night.

The swelling prize is the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this year.

The lottery’s next drawing will be Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

After more than two months with no grand prize winner, the jackpot carries a lump-sum option estimated at $382.5 million.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In addition to live broadcasts from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, drawings are livestreamed on Powerball.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jonas Belisario-Maldonado
One arrested after rape reported in S. Topeka on Christmas
Topeka Police have confirmed they are responding to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop located...
Armed Robbery at Topeka Kwik Shop
Crews were on the scene of a train derailment Wednesday morning near the 500 block of N.W....
Five Union Pacific train-cars derail Wednesday morning in North Topeka
A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the arrest of Dylan K. Dow, 27, of Topeka, for...
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to Topeka man’s arrest in Shawnee Co.
FILE
New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023

Latest News

Crews extinguished a kitchen fire early Thursday at 929 S.W. Cambridge in west Topeka.
Crews extinguish kitchen fire early Thursday at west Topeka home
FILE - Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker warms up for the team' Atlantic Coast...
College football postseason changes have all but ended the chances of a split national championship
FILE
Driver seriously injured after collision with train in rural South-Central Kansas
RACC
‘Christmas miracle’: Jacket-wearing dog gets much-needed rescue