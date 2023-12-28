Make your preparedness resolutions! Shawnee County’s emergency mgt. director offers advice

Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgt. Director Dusty Nichols says communication and kits are good items to include in your New Year's planning
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As you prepare your New Year’s resolutions, planning for the unexpected should be on your list.

Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgt. Director Dusty Nichols visited Eye on NE Kansas with advice on where to start.

Nichols said communication and kits are two ways to prepare. Communication, he said, includes things like having several ways to receive warning, knowing when and where you’ll meet up with family, and having battery back-ups for powered communication forms. He said emergency kits also are key. He said evaluate what you might need for particular situations, such as your vehicle when traveling and for you home if you need to shelter in place or evacuate. Keep things like flashlights, medications, food and warmth in mind.

Watch the interview for further details.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Belisario-Maldonado
One arrested after rape reported in S. Topeka on Christmas
Topeka Police have confirmed they are responding to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop located...
Armed Robbery at Topeka Kwik Shop
Crews were on the scene of a train derailment Wednesday morning near the 500 block of N.W....
Five Union Pacific train-cars derail Wednesday morning in North Topeka
A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the arrest of Dylan K. Dow, 27, of Topeka, for...
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to Topeka man’s arrest in Shawnee Co.
FILE
New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023

Latest News

Boys & Girls Club of Topeka receives 152 winter coats from Aristocrat Motors
Boys & Girls Club of Topeka receives 152 winter coats from Aristocrat Motors
Aristocrat Motors made the donation to the Boys and Girls Club for the fourth year.
Coats donated for kids
Amias is a six-year-old male pit bull mix available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Amias resolves to find fur-ever home for new year
Amias is a six-year-old male pit bull mix available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Amias resolves to find fur-ever home for new year
Cool and dry through New Year's Day
Cool and dry through weekend