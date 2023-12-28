Make your preparedness resolutions! Shawnee County’s emergency mgt. director offers advice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As you prepare your New Year’s resolutions, planning for the unexpected should be on your list.

Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgt. Director Dusty Nichols visited Eye on NE Kansas with advice on where to start.

Nichols said communication and kits are two ways to prepare. Communication, he said, includes things like having several ways to receive warning, knowing when and where you’ll meet up with family, and having battery back-ups for powered communication forms. He said emergency kits also are key. He said evaluate what you might need for particular situations, such as your vehicle when traveling and for you home if you need to shelter in place or evacuate. Keep things like flashlights, medications, food and warmth in mind.

Watch the interview for further details.

