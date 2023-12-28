Local Topeka venues hold New Years Eve celebrations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re looking to ring in the new year in a big way, look no further than downtown Topeka.

Both The Beacon and Townsite Tower will be hosting New Years Eve parties on Dec. 31 and they said the parties will not only bring everyone together, but also benefit the community.

Owner and Managing Director for The Beacon, Courtney Stemler, said her and her husband have been throwing a New Years Eve party at The Beacon for the past three years.

They hope to show people they can stay in Topeka and have a good time.

“My husband and I used to have to go out of town if we wanted to go to a New Years Eve party,” said Stemler. “This was an opportunity for us to facilitate that where we live.”

Stemler said it gives her joy to support local businesses throughout the process.

“It’s a good idea to stay in town and support your local economy and local businesses — especially when you know that supports families in your community,” said Stemler. “We try to support as many local businesses as possible. Especially with the economy going the way that it is — keeping your dollars local is really important.”

Another must see party be held at the Townsite Tower — for the very first time.

Organizer of the NYE Giving Back Gala for Townsite Tower, Kevin Schmanke, said this party is a way to give back to those who go out of their way to give to the community.

“All of the proceeds are going to 25 different charities who have held an event at one of our venues,” said Schmanke. “So, we are guaranteeing at least $50 per ticket and we’re hoping to keep our costs under $50 per person and give more.”

Schmanke said it is simply the right thing to do.

“These charities do a lot of great work for many organizations that are in Topeka,” said Schmanke. “All of the things they do are so impactful and it’s a small thing that we can do.”

