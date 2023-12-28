Lawrence man sentenced for attempted kidnapping, assault

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been sentenced for attempted kidnapping and assault.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Thursday, Dec. 28 that Taheed Montano, 22, of Lawrence, will serve 31 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) for attempted kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office, Judge Sally Pokorny sentenced Montano, who pleaded no contest in July 2023 to 31 months for attempted kidnapping and 11 for each count of aggravated assault. All three sentences will run concurrently. Montano also will serve 24 months post-release supervision and must register as a violent offender for life.

Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office said charges stemmed from incidents that occurred in December 2022, when Montano pointed a gun at his former then 20-year-old girlfriend. In one incident, Montano choked the woman and took her phone and house key. A few days later, Montano forced the woman into his car and drove her to his apartment. Prior to entering his apartment, Montano placed the woman in a headlock in an attempt to gain her social media password. The woman was able to run away and seek help at a neighboring apartment.

“No one deserves to suffer the trauma of intimate partner violence,” District Attorney Valdez said. “Domestic violence causes profound damage to individuals, families and our community. Holding perpetrators accountable is necessary to ensuring the sense of safety that we all deserve.”

Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office noted Assistant District Attorney Madeline Bjorklun, who is assigned to the District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit, represented the State in the case that was investigated by the Lawrence Kansas Police Department.

