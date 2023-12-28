Late-night disturbance in SW Topeka leads to arrest of domestic violence suspect

Guillermo Vela
Guillermo Vela(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A late-night disturbance in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of one man after it was found he threatened and attacked a victim he had a relationship with.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, emergency crews were called to the 2500 block of SW Sunset Rd. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a victim who alleged a man they knew had beaten them and threatened them. A child was also found at the scene.

TPD said the suspect was identified as Guillermo N. Vela, 37, of Topeka. He was found later that night and was arrested.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Vela was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim through threat of force or violence
  • Domestic battery
  • Aggravated endangering a child through a reckless situation
  • Criminal threat
  • Battery on law enforcement officials
  • Criminal damage to property with a value of less than $1,000
  • Interference with law enforcement

As of Thursday, Vela remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Jan. 25.

