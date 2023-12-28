KU's wide receiver room shines in Guaranteed Rate Bowl win

By Katie Maher
Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Jason Bean posted a Guaranteed Rate Bowl record of six touchdowns and 449 passing yards en route to a 49-36 win over UNLV on Tuesday night, but he couldn’t have done it without a stellar performance by the team’s wide receivers.

The two guys who pitched in the most and made some history along the way were Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold. Arnold finished with 132 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, while Grimm posted 160 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“It’s always a competition between us to see who can get the most touchdowns, the most yards, but it’s a friendly competition,” Arnold said. “Luke had two touchdowns and I had one. I came up to him and was like ‘You not gonna be the one with two touchdowns’. And then I end up getting a touchdown, and then I scored and Luke came back and he came up to me like yeah ‘You not gonna be the one with three touchdowns’. So it’s a friendly competition, but it’s just to make each other better.”

“The multiple part of our offense gives these guys an opportunity, and we just don’t know sometimes which night, which guy’s gonna get the opportunity, but they all have the capability.”

Two receivers posting three touchdowns each is a bowl record.

“We’ve been practicing for the past month, keeping that chemistry going. We’re not losing that stride, not losing that rhythm,” said Grimm. “Maybe a look here or there right before the play starts, like ‘C’mon I’m one on one over here, throw it. I ain’t gonna say it, but I’ll look it.”

And even more good new, is that the two are expected to be back with the Jayhawks in 2024.

