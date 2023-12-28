KU’s bowl win proves the program’s capability to do even more next year

By Katie Maher
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - From 0-9 in 2020, to 9-4 in 2023, Lance Leipold’s turnaround of the Kansas football program has been way ahead of schedule.

The 49-36 Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory in Phoenix on Tuesday night has the team even more excited about what they can do next year.

“We can be in a conversation to compete for a conference championship,” Coach Leipold said. “And I don’t think I ever would have thought I’d be saying that this quick into this time here at Kansas, and it’s because of them. And what they’ve done. Their belief in one another, belief in what we do, and continually striving to get better each and every day. Hopefully this is just the beginning of having these type of opportunities.”

“There’s a big thing with this program of being player led,” Jason Bean said of the culture at Kansas. “We have a lot of belief in each other, and I think it kinda just goes to show in games like this. We’ve had our ups and downs, and it’s just a credit to our attitude and how we stay even keel, and not let the bad things really get to us, and the good things either. And I think the team handled the negativity really well, and I’m proud of them for doing that, and I’m just glad we came out with a W.”

The win marks the program’s first bowl victory since 2008, and there’s potential for even more history to be made looking forward.

