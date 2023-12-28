KDWP announces nonprofits can apply for special big game permits

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced that nonprofits still have time to apply for special big game permits.

KDWP officials said local chapters of nonprofit organizations based or operating in Kansas that actively promote wildlife conservation and the hunting and fishing heritage may still apply for Commission Big Game Permits by Jan. 15. Kansas’ Commission Big Game Permit program allows eligible organizations a chance to draw one of seven special big game permits from the KDWP, which can then be sold to raise funding for conservation-based projects.

To download the application:

Visit ksoutdoors.com Click “KDWP Commission” from the left-hand side menu Click “Commissioner Permits” Download the file titled, “2024 Commissioner Permit Application fillable.”

KDWP officials indicated seven winners will be drawn at the Commission’s Jan. 25 public meeting, and applicants need to be present to win.

KDWP officials said one elk, one antelope or up to seven deer permits are issued each year, depending on applicant preference. Deer permits are either species/either-sex and are valid statewide during any season with legal equipment for that season, and they do not count against big game permits the license holder is eligible for.

According to KDWP, once the permit is sold, the cost of the permit, plus 14% of the total sale price, is subtracted and kept by the organization, while the remainder is remitted to KDWP with a proposal for a conservation project. When the project is approved, the money is returned to the organization to complete the project. An exception to this procedure would occur if Kansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry (KHFH) is drawn In that case, KHFH keeps 85% of the funds to help pay for processing donated deer. Organizations are not eligible to receive a Commission Big Game Permit more than once in a three-year period.

For more information, contact Sheila Kemmis at Sheila.Kemmis@ks.gov or 620-672-0702.

