Kansas shoppers to see $150 million in savings as tax on groceries set to drop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas shoppers are set to see another $150 million in savings as previous legislation drops the state sales tax on groceries to 2%.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that in 2024, Kansas shoppers are projected to see another $150 million in savings due to the “Axe the Food Tax” legislation signed into law in 2022. The projections from the Kansas Department of Revenue show the state sales tax on groceries from 4% to 2% will save shoppers $12.5 million each month of 2024.

“By taking a middle-of-the-road approach, we have been able to continue putting money back in the pockets of every Kansan,” Kelly said. “This reduction is a step toward eliminating the state sales tax on groceries completely, which will happen in 2025.”

After the state was finally on solid financial footing, Kelly said that in 2021 she called on the state legislature to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries as soon as possible. The legislature ultimately passed a bill that gradually reduced the sales tax to over three years.

The Governor noted that the state sales tax reduction applies to food, food ingredients and certain prepared foods. On Kansas receipts, shoppers should see two tax rates, one for qualifying purchases and one for all other items.

The reduction to the 2% tax on qualifying items will go into effect on Monday, Jan. 1.

