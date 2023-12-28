Kansas shoppers to see $150 million in savings as tax on groceries set to drop

FILE
FILE(Unsplash)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas shoppers are set to see another $150 million in savings as previous legislation drops the state sales tax on groceries to 2%.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that in 2024, Kansas shoppers are projected to see another $150 million in savings due to the “Axe the Food Tax” legislation signed into law in 2022. The projections from the Kansas Department of Revenue show the state sales tax on groceries from 4% to 2% will save shoppers $12.5 million each month of 2024.

“By taking a middle-of-the-road approach, we have been able to continue putting money back in the pockets of every Kansan,” Kelly said. “This reduction is a step toward eliminating the state sales tax on groceries completely, which will happen in 2025.”

After the state was finally on solid financial footing, Kelly said that in 2021 she called on the state legislature to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries as soon as possible. The legislature ultimately passed a bill that gradually reduced the sales tax to over three years.

The Governor noted that the state sales tax reduction applies to food, food ingredients and certain prepared foods. On Kansas receipts, shoppers should see two tax rates, one for qualifying purchases and one for all other items.

The reduction to the 2% tax on qualifying items will go into effect on Monday, Jan. 1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Belisario-Maldonado
One arrested after rape reported in S. Topeka on Christmas
Topeka Police have confirmed they are responding to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop located...
Armed Robbery at Topeka Kwik Shop
Crews were on the scene of a train derailment Wednesday morning near the 500 block of N.W....
Five Union Pacific train-cars derail Wednesday morning in North Topeka
A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the arrest of Dylan K. Dow, 27, of Topeka, for...
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to Topeka man’s arrest in Shawnee Co.
FILE
New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023

Latest News

FILE
Investigation opens after $7.5K in street lights damaged by Manhattan driver
Kansas grocery shoppers can expect to see an additional $150 million in savings from the “Axe...
Grocery shoppers to see additional $150M in savings from ‘Axe the Food Tax’
An Emergency Order of Suspension and Emergency Proceedings was issued for a physical therapist...
Emergency suspension issued for Pittsburg physical therapist’s license
Destiny Mathews
Disturbance near Downtown Topeka leads to woman’s arrest