K-State football enjoying its last ride, embarking on new era

ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - There’s a lot to take in as K-State wraps up 2023 but it’s a glimpse of what 2024 could bring.

With all the transfer portal players, Collin Klein departing, Avery Johnson staying put and taking over the program, etc., Manhattan has certainly been busy.

The team arrived Dec. 23 and practiced several times leading up to the game and this game means a lot to this group.

“This is a big game for us,” Linebacker Austin Moore said. “What happened last game as a defense too, we want to show that that’s not us and we’re building momentum. I think this is really big to go out with the win.”

“We’re taking this very seriously, just because this is still a business trip at the end of the day, this still goes on your record,” Safety Marques Sigle said. “We want to show we want to finish good in 2023 but we want to show that the 2024 season is going to be good, too.”

“Just as a defense, our last game wasn’t up to par and we want to improve that, and then set a good season goal for us,” Linebacker Desmond Purnell said.

Not only will many eyes be on the new defense and their pieces, but many eyes are also going to be on the new man under center, number two Avery Johnson.

“Really my whole life, I’ve always had greatest confidence in myself to just be able to go out there and do what I’m capable of doing and I have a great support system around me,” Johnson said. “Obviously, the team believes in me, the coaches here, believe in me. So, it just ultimately makes my job easier.”

“He’s very calm, everybody knows he’s a competitor, but his leadership has really taken off and it’s neat to watch him interact with some of the older wide receivers and o-lineman. I’m excited for his opportunity, because he’s earned the opportunity,” head coach Chris Klieman said.

Most importantly, a lot of people are going to have their eyes on the offensive line, one last time.

“I just think as an offensive line, with Coach Riley’s opportunity and where he’s at and what he’s ported to us, there’s really no other option to play this game for him and wanted to finish out this season in the right way,” Offensive lineman Hayden Gillum said.

“Time is really limited with those guys, those are my brothers, they took me in underneath their wing whenever I was a freshman so I spent a lot of time with them and just excited for it and soak it in,” Offensive lineman Hadley Panzer said.

“I’m enjoying that time. I’ve had more fun on this trip especially with the offensive O-lineman,” Klieman said. “Me and Coop have given each other more grief, Gilly and I have had a blast, and watching KT grow... he sets the example for the younger guys to do that now. I’m taking it all in because they’re the reason why we’re here. Where we were in the pandemic, they changed that culture in the locker room. It’s our goal to get this win for those guys because they’ve given so much to K-State.”

The ‘Cats are looking for win number nine on the season as kick-off is set for 5:45 ET from Camping World Stadium.

