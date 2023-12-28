K-State fans ready to experience new look Wildcats

ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - The Wildcats and Wolfpack battle it out for the Pop-Tarts Bowl as K-State fans show out in a big way.

13 Sports asked what is something the fans are most looking forward to in the game?

“I want to see how you Avery Johnson does, and how the freshman and the remaining players do, I’m very excited about the game,” K-State fan Dave Beth said.

“Avery Johnson and hopefully it’s his best game,” K-State fans Logan Pelz said.

“Can’t wait to see Avery Johnson play, the Wichita boy, right? And, just see the newer guys get on the field and to see what they’re up to, pretty excited to see this new team coming out,” K-State fans Mike and Shauna Hageman said

13 Sports also caught up with other fans outside Fanfest just outside the Camping World Stadium to get there thoughts.

“It’s been awesome. I mean, eating pop-tarts growing up all the time, but also sharing them with my kids, sharing the experience being in Orlando, it’s awesome, the weather’s great and what, better way to spend the day after Christmas being a K-State fan.”

“It’s the battle of the backups. It’s going to be a good game to see what both programs have lined up in the future, it’s always great to have a bowl game against another right team that’s going to be a good competitive game. We’ll be excited to see what plays out.”

