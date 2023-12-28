K-State fans flood Pointe Orlando for pep rally

ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - Before gameday, Wildcat fans did not disappoint in showing their support.

An hour before the pep rally began over 100 fans were already filing in to part take in the activities. Willie the Wildcat, the Classy Cats, cheerleaders, the band, everyone was in attendance.

People were taking pictures with a cut out cardboard, making signs, and signing along. The football team mad an appearance and made some comments about the game and their experience in Orlando. Once things concluded, they threw out footballs and t-shirts to the fans.

13 News caught up with several fans to see why they wanted to come to the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

“It rates right up there; I’d put it like in the top three,” K-State alum Roger Pridey said. “I’ve had good times. At three of them, the others are fun, but when they win, it’s more fun. It’s uh, a unique place to come to.”

“I wasn’t going to miss the first time,” 1971 K-State grad Linda Linin said. “I lived in Naples for about 10 years and I thought no, I am definitely going back to Florida to see the game.”

“The Orange Bowl was always the highlight for a Big 8 when we were growing up and always wanted to come. So at least, we’re in Florida for a bowl game,” K-State alum Joe Wilson said.

“It’s funny to hear that we’re going to the Pop-Tart Bowl, but you can do a lot of fun things within the whole thing,” K-State alum Jill Minton said. “You can buy the Pop-Tarts or whatever. But it’s really fun. I think it’s a fun reason to be together, a fun reason to have a game.”

“It really is all about Bill Snyder, family Stadium, where you get to go to school and no matter where you get to go to a bowl game. It is all about family,” K-State alum Tammy Olson said.

“I’ve enjoyed them all,” K-State alum Bill Muir said. “They’re all unique in their own way. We’ve done pretty good when we go.”

