Investigation opens after $7.5K in street lights damaged by Manhattan driver

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after $7,500 in damage was done as street lights were taken out by a driver at a busy Manhattan intersection.

The Riley County Police Department indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, law enforcement officials were called to the intersection of 3rd St. and Osage Pl. in Manhattan with reports of vandalism.

When first responders arrived, they said they found employees of Werner Semi and the City of Manhattan who both reported a known suspect hit multiple street light posts.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the business and the city around $7,500.

As of Thursday police have not said any arrests have been made in connection and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.