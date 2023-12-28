Illinois’ Shannon Jr. suspended following Lawrence rape arrest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WIBW) - An Illinois guard has been suspended after he was arrested in Kansas for an alleged rape following the Kansas-Illinois football game in September.

The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Illinois says that on Wednesday, Dec. 27, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez issued a warrant for the arrest of Terrence Shannon Jr.

Division officials noted that Shannon, who was a guard for the Fighting Illini Basketball Team, has been suspended from all team activities, effective immediately.

According to the DIA, Shannon has been charged with rape following an alleged incident that happened on Friday, Sept. 8. Shannon had been visiting Lawrence as the University of Kansas Jayhawks faced off with the University of Illinois football team. He was not in the state on official team business, nor was he a member of the University’s travel party.

On Thursday, the DIA said Shannon traveled to Lawrence where he presented himself to authorities, posted bail and was released. He now is headed back to Illinois.

Douglas County booking records indicate that Shannon was booked into jail on a single count of rape - sexual intercourse without consent and use of force. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

“The University and DIA have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said. “At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties.”

Illinois team officials said they were made aware of an investigation into Shannon that began in Lawrence in September, however, until Wednesday, they had not received word of any misconduct.

However, the DIA said Shannon’s Thursday arrest triggered the student-athlete misconduct policy which requires his suspension from all team activities.

