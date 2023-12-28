Holiday leave may cause difficulty with repair of Junction City sirens

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Holiday leave may have caused some difficulty with a technical fix necessary to repair four outdoor warning sirens in Junction City.

The Junction City Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the outdoor warning sirens malfunctioned on Wednesday, Dec. 20, causing four of them to sound.

“Our team promptly dispatched technicians to assess the situation as soon as we became aware of the malfunction,” said Cadin Sanner, JCPD Public Information Officer and Digital Forensic Expert. “However, the nature of the error is such that it requires the expertise of specific senior technicians who are currently on holiday leave.”

JCPD noted that a preliminary investigation found that the problem with the affected sirens could possibly be related to phone lines responsible for their power and signal transmission.

“We are actively coordinating with the senior technical staff of our providers to devise a solution as soon as possible,” Sanner continued. “Please be assured that all other emergency sirens in Junction City are fully operational and our team is working diligently to ensure the swift resolution of this matter.”

No timeframe for a permanent fix has been provided.

