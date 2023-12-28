Hill’s Pet Nutrition participates in New Years Day Rose Parade in California

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Hill’s Pet Nutrition will participate in the 2024 Rose Parade with their “Feed the Love” float in Pasadena, Calif.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition partnered with Pasadena Humane to raise awareness about the importance of ending pet homelessness with a float in the 2024 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. Hill’s representatives, Pasadena Humane guests and sponsors plus special guests Dr. Fergusen and Dr. Hodges from Nat Geo Wild’s “Critter Fixers” are all featured in the 2024 “Feed the Love” float.

People walking beside the float will be carrying flags encouraging four actions, including:

Adopt Donate to your local shelter Volunteer time to support organizations like animal welfare Consider fostering a pet

The float is 55 feet that celebrates the relationship between pets and their people while encouraging shelter pet adoption and recognizing the role that science-led nutrition plays in helping them be healthy, happy and more adoptable. The float shows the joys of welcoming a pet into your home. The float will show what it’s like to give shelter pets a warm welcome home.

“Everything that we do together as organizations is meant to feed that relationship, strengthen that relationship, And the opportunity to highlight the role that veterinary professionals play in strengthening and building that relationship is really important to us as well,” said Joann Fuller, Food, Shelter & Love Program Lead, Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “The importance of veterinary care, not just in counseling people about the right nutrition but everything that they need to do to take care of that pet has never been more important and we really want to elevate that too.”

The float is made of all natural material. The white fur on a dog’s coat may be made out of rice or the texture on a cat’s fur may be made out of crushed walnuts.

You can watch the parade between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central on Jan. 1, 2024.

To learn more about Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s commitment to shelter pets, click HERE.

