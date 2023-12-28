Grocery shoppers to see additional $150M in savings from ‘Axe the Food Tax’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas grocery shoppers can expect to see an additional $150 million in savings from the “Axe the Food Tax” legislation.

Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Dec. 28 that in 2024, Kansas consumers are projected to see an additional $150 million in savings because of the “Axe the Food Tax” legislation that Governor Kelly signed in 2022. According to projections from the Kansas Department of Revenue, the reduction of the state sales tax on groceries from 4% to 2% will save shoppers $12.5 million per month in 2024.

“By taking a middle-of-the-road approach, we have been able to continue putting money back in the pockets of every Kansan,” Governor Kelly said. “This reduction is a step toward eliminating the state sales tax on groceries completely, which will happen in 2025.”

Governor Kelly’s officials said after working to put the state on solid financial footing, in 2021 Governor Kelly called on the Kansas Legislature to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries as soon as possible. The legislature ultimately passed legislation that gradually reduced the state sales tax on groceries over three years.

Officials with the Office of the Kansas Governor said in 2023, the state sales tax rate on groceries went down from 6.5% to 4%, saving consumers $187.7 million per year. B the end of 2024, it is projected that shoppers will have saved more than half a billion dollars in sales tax on groceries over the two years the reduction has been in place.

According to officials with the Governor, the state sales tax reduction applies to food, food ingredients and certain prepared foods. When looking at a receipt, shoppers will see two tax rates, one for qualifying purchases and one for all other items.

Officials with the Office of the Governor noted the reduction to the 2% state sales tax on qualifying items goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

