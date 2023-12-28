Gov. Kelly talks new approach in pitching Medicaid expansion, DCF changes - and one priority that’s out of the spotlight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly says she’s taking a new approach in what’s been an uphill battle to get lawmakers to approve Medicaid expansion.

The Governor sat down Wednesday with 13 NEWS for a one-on-one interview on a range of issues.

Regarding Medicaid, Kelly said she feels her latest proposal answers lawmakers’ previous concerns, but they’ve already said it’s not good enough.

Kelly said she feels GOP leadership is out of touch with what their members - and the public - want. Instead of working directly with leadership to push her proposal, she’s taking the message to the public and encouraging them to contact their representatives.

“Hearing from those constituents will create a groundswell of support from the rank and file legislators to pressure the legislative leadership to allow them to debate and vote on Medicaid expansion. I believe if they are allowed to debate and vote it will pass,” she said.

13 NEWS also asked the Governor if she’ll propose any changes in the Dept. for Children and Families. DCF was in the spotlight over the October murder of five-year-old Zoey Felix in Topeka. Documents made public showed DCF was contacted several times about concerns, but investigators never actually made contact with Zoey.

“We are looking at all of the policies and procedures and processes that are in place,” Kelly said. “We want these kids to be safe. We want them to be able to live, grow up, and have good lives. So we’re doing what we can. It is a child welfare system. I expect there will always be problems, I think that will happen. It’s how we respond. Do you do anything to make it better - and we’re doing things.”

Kelly also said the state continues to take action on the overall issue of cyber security. She could not, however, comment on the October cyberattack that took down the state court’s computer systems. Those systems still are not fully back online, and neither the Office of Judicial Administration nor the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will comment on the extent to which personal information was compromised or used.

“This did not happen in the executive branch, and so I think questions about what got out, what didn’t get out, what’s happening with the investigation probably those questions are to be directed to the Office of Judicial Administration because they have the information,” she asked.

Asked whether she could compel OJA or the KBI to release further details, Kelly replied, “I honestly don’t know if I can do that. It’s a separate branch of government.”

While those issues have been top of mind, one priority that Kelly said hasn’t been getting a lot of attention is water. Last year’s budget contained funding to continue to address issues surrounding the state’s aquifers, reservoirs and river basins. She said water impacts everyone, and issues surrounding water conservation go far beyond irrigation and ranchers. She said she’ll be reaching out to municipalities and other key players and she works to keep attention focused on the issue.

Kelly also weighed in on how she’s like to use a projected budget surplus and the future of major economic development incentives. Watch the full interview to hear those thoughts.

