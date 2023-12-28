Gov. Kelly talks new approach in pitching Medicaid expansion, DCF changes - and one priority that’s out of the spotlight

Gov. Kelly answers questions on Medicaid expansion, DCF issues, economic incentives and more in an interview with 13 NEWS.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly says she’s taking a new approach in what’s been an uphill battle to get lawmakers to approve Medicaid expansion.

The Governor sat down Wednesday with 13 NEWS for a one-on-one interview on a range of issues.

Regarding Medicaid, Kelly said she feels her latest proposal answers lawmakers’ previous concerns, but they’ve already said it’s not good enough.

Kelly said she feels GOP leadership is out of touch with what their members - and the public - want. Instead of working directly with leadership to push her proposal, she’s taking the message to the public and encouraging them to contact their representatives.

“Hearing from those constituents will create a groundswell of support from the rank and file legislators to pressure the legislative leadership to allow them to debate and vote on Medicaid expansion. I believe if they are allowed to debate and vote it will pass,” she said.

13 NEWS also asked the Governor if she’ll propose any changes in the Dept. for Children and Families. DCF was in the spotlight over the October murder of five-year-old Zoey Felix in Topeka. Documents made public showed DCF was contacted several times about concerns, but investigators never actually made contact with Zoey.

“We are looking at all of the policies and procedures and processes that are in place,” Kelly said. “We want these kids to be safe. We want them to be able to live, grow up, and have good lives. So we’re doing what we can. It is a child welfare system. I expect there will always be problems, I think that will happen. It’s how we respond. Do you do anything to make it better - and we’re doing things.”

Kelly also said the state continues to take action on the overall issue of cyber security. She could not, however, comment on the October cyberattack that took down the state court’s computer systems. Those systems still are not fully back online, and neither the Office of Judicial Administration nor the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will comment on the extent to which personal information was compromised or used.

“This did not happen in the executive branch, and so I think questions about what got out, what didn’t get out, what’s happening with the investigation probably those questions are to be directed to the Office of Judicial Administration because they have the information,” she asked.

Asked whether she could compel OJA or the KBI to release further details, Kelly replied, “I honestly don’t know if I can do that. It’s a separate branch of government.”

While those issues have been top of mind, one priority that Kelly said hasn’t been getting a lot of attention is water. Last year’s budget contained funding to continue to address issues surrounding the state’s aquifers, reservoirs and river basins. She said water impacts everyone, and issues surrounding water conservation go far beyond irrigation and ranchers. She said she’ll be reaching out to municipalities and other key players and she works to keep attention focused on the issue.

Kelly also weighed in on how she’s like to use a projected budget surplus and the future of major economic development incentives. Watch the full interview to hear those thoughts.

Gov. Laura Kelly speaks one-on-one with 13 NEWS about a range of issues

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on scene told 13 NEWS one vehicle ran into the back of another,...
Two people seriously injured in rear-end crash late Monday on US-75 highway in North Topeka
Dickinson County Sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for drug-related disturbance
Search warrant of a residence leads to drug-related arrest
FILE
Christmas Day collision results in death of Wichita woman
Riley County Police attempt to identify
Riley County Police attempt to identify two people of interest in fraud cases
Some Topekans are without power on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023.
Nearly 300 without power in Topeka as snow falls morning after Christmas

Latest News

Topeka social worker and grief counselor Joy Bishop wrote "My Gift to You," which aims to...
Topeka author offers guidebook for meaningful conversations with loved ones
Kansas coach Lance Leipold holds up the trophy after the team's 49-36 win over UNLV in the...
KU’s bowl win proves the program’s capability to do even more next year
KU's bowl win proves the program's capability to do even more next year
KU's bowl win proves the program's capability to do even more next year
Both The Beacon and Townsite Tower will be hosting New Years Eve parties on Dec. 31 and they...
Local Topeka venues hold New Years Eve celebrations