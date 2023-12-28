Garden City man arrested in connection to December 2020 murder

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Garden City man in connection to a December 2020 murder.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Finney Co. Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested Oscar Corrales, 44, of Garden City, around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, on a warrant for second-degree murder connected to the death of Alexander “AJ” Perez, of Ulysses.

KBI said family members reported Perez missing to the Ulysses Police Department on Dec. 14, 2020. At the time he went missing, Perez was 35.

On Jan. 12, 2021, KBI officials said the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance after foul play was suspected in his disappearance. Authorities believe Perez was killed on or around Dec. 6, 2020, in Finney Co.

Corrales was also arrested for the following:

Racketeering

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Theft

KBI officials said the additional charges were based on an investigation by the Garden City Police Department and the Finney Co. Sheriff’s Office.

KBI officials indicated Corrales was arrested at the Finney Co. Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges.

KBI officials said all suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officials with the KBI noted the Finney Co. Attorney’s Office is expected to prosecute the case. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further can be released at this time.

