Flint Hills Bridal Show celebrates 30 years with opportunity to explore wedding trends

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Flint Hills Bridal Show is celebrating 30 years of weddings with an opportunity to explore wedding trends.

Flint Hills Bridal Show officials said the anticipated 30th Annual Flint Hills Bridal Show is set to provide engaged couples with the opportunity to explore the latest wedding trends and speak with wedding professionals from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the Kansas State Alumni Center.

“Our goal is to provide the best services to couples in the area and we are grateful to have been able to do that for the past 30 years,” said Scott Karnes, Owner of Complete Weddings + Events and sponsor of the Flint Hills Bridal Show.

“Over the years we have seen more and more couples plan their weddings digitally, however bridal shows seem to still be popular as they give you that face-to-face interaction with your potential vendors and it provides inspiration to help make some of those big decisions.” Said Tara Grubb, Wedding Coordinator for Complete Weddings + Events and Producer of the Flint Hills Bridal Show.

Flint Hills Bridal Show officials said this year’s show will showcase more than 40 vendors to help plan the big day. They will have photographers, venues, florists, DJs, decorators, catering, sweet treats and much more. With it being their 30th annual celebration, there will be more prizes, including a 3-night stay at the El Dorado Royale resort in Mexico provided by CARE Travel as well as a glass of champagne available for the first 100 registered attendees.

With the show just around the corner, the Flint Hills Bridal Show officials said they plan to continue sharing information about the show’s events, vendors, and giveaways on their social media platforms @Flinthillsbridalshow.

Flint Hills Bridal Show officials noted couples can learn more about the show, participating vendors and pre-register for the show HERE. Contact the show producer Tara Grubb at tara@completwedokansas.com or 785-539-7111.

