Emergency suspension issued for Pittsburg physical therapist’s license

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An emergency suspension was issued for a Pittsburg physical therapist’s license after emergency proceedings were held.

The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts (KSBHA), says on Thursday, Dec. 28, that it has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension after emergency proceedings were held for Alex J. Kuhlman, P.T.

The Board said there was reasonable cause to believe grounds exist for disciplinary action and the immediate continuation of Kuhlman’s practice would constitute an imminent danger to public health and safety.

The KSBHA said the reasons for the move were confidential.

KSBHA officials said a copy of the public order and others can be found on their web page listing Board Actions. The Board Actions page provides a chronological list of Board Actions by year, or an alphabetical list of Board Actions by last name.

Additionally, KSBHA officials indicated a licensee profile can be viewed by clicking HERE. The licensee profile page is hosted by another entity and loads updates several times per day. An order may be posted on the Board Actions page and not viewable on the profile page until the next automated upload.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.