Driver seriously injured after collision with train in rural South-Central Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COWLEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was seriously injured after the decision to cross an uncontrolled railroad crossing led to a collision with a train in rural South-Central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of 102nd and 100th Rd., southeast of Udall, in Cowley Co. with reports of a train-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2015 Nissan Frontier driven by Bruce Bonewell, 64, of Udall, had been headed west on 102nd St. Bonewell had attempted to cross the railroad tracks.

KHP noted the tracks are not controlled which means there are no warnings in place for oncoming trains. Bonewell proceeded across the tracks when he was hit by a southbound train conducted by Jacob Short, 33, of Derby.

First responders said Bonewell was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Short escaped the crash without injury.

