Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January

Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.
Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.(GSK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doctors are warning asthma patients about a big change coming to inhalers.

Starting Monday, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.

Physicians say an authorized generic version that will take its place will work just as well. However, it doesn’t appear to be covered as widely by insurers.

Doctors are urging patients to take action now to get new prescriptions if needed and sort out coverage issues, especially since it’s respiratory virus season.

Industry insiders said GSK is discontinuing Flovent due to Medicaid rebate changes that would force the company to pay large penalties for hiking prices.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Belisario-Maldonado
One arrested after rape reported in S. Topeka on Christmas
Topeka Police have confirmed they are responding to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop located...
Armed Robbery at Topeka Kwik Shop
Crews were on the scene of a train derailment Wednesday morning near the 500 block of N.W....
Five Union Pacific train-cars derail Wednesday morning in North Topeka
A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the arrest of Dylan K. Dow, 27, of Topeka, for...
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to Topeka man’s arrest in Shawnee Co.
FILE
New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023

Latest News

FILE
Holiday leave may cause difficulty with repair of Junction City sirens
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
‘We just can’t believe it’: Family mourns during holidays as 2 brothers killed just days apart
A migrants carries bags towards the U.S. border fence from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday,...
Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx
Taylor Swift sold out stadiums and was awarded Time Person of the Year. (Source: CNN/TAYLOR...
Taylor Swift and her blockbuster 2023