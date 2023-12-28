Disturbance near Downtown Topeka leads to woman’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance near Downtown Topeka led to the arrest of one woman after it was found she attacked and threatened someone she knew.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, emergency crews were called to the 400 block of SW Western Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a victim who reported a woman they knew had threatened them and attacked them. The woman was identified as Destiny D. Mathews, 21, of Topeka, and had left before police arrived.

Around 7:30 p.m., TPD said officers were able to locate Mathews and arrested her as a result of the investigation. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault

Battery

As of Thursday, Mathews remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

