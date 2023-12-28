Crews extinguish kitchen fire early Thursday at west Topeka home

Crews extinguished a kitchen fire early Thursday at 929 S.W. Cambridge in west Topeka.
Crews extinguished a kitchen fire early Thursday at 929 S.W. Cambridge in west Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a kitchen fire early Thursday at a home in west Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 6:25 a.m. Thursday at 929 S.W. Cambridge in west Topeka.

Officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that fist-arriving crews found a fire in the home’s kitchen.

The fire was quickly extinguished, officials said.

A search of the residence found no one was inside as crews responded to the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

