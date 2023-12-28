Pop-Tarts Bowl CEO, Mayor of Orlando thrilled to have K-State

ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - A taste testing of all kinds of Pop-Tarts was on display ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

From toaster strudels, cheesecake, ice cream sundae, the flavors and variety was endless.

Pop-Tarts CEO Steve Hogan said there will be an edible mascot for the team who wins. He said getting the players involvement adds the excitement to it and gives those involved how to make it better.

“I think things like mascots and trophies and all certainly over the last six or eight years have become more prevalent in needing to be just fun in some kinds ridiculous, Pop-Tarts CEO Steve Hogan said. “I’m a huge fan. I think we’ve got a lot of requests already to see that it can actually be plugged in and be a toaster. So to me, that’s just that’s extra that’s icing on the cake for college football hands.”

“A lot of people say that the Orlando Bowl experience is the best bowl experience outside of if playing in the playoff or one of the ball six games,” Mayor of Orlando Buddy Dyer said. “We truly try to entertain the teams and the fans while they’re here.”

Both of them say, Kansas State was the right choice to have in this bowl game.

“Meeting the players, meeting coach, just the whole Administration, first class really a lot of class and they’ve had a lot of success of late great year last year, of course, as well,” Hogan said. “The ranked team coming here from Big 12, which is what we want. We got into that this business with the Big 12, over the last six or eight years. But, you know, I just love the culture of their team and I love the class of their players.”

“We’re very happy to have the Kansas State fans here,” Dyer said I was downtown saw a lot of purple walking around.”

Kick-off is at 5:45 ET from Camping World Stadium.

