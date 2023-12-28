Amias resolves to find fur-ever home for new year

Amias is a six-year-old male pit bull mix available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Amias showed off his snuggly side as he searches for a fur-ever home.

The six-year-old male pit bull mix joined Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society in a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Emi says Amias arrived at the shelter as a stray in early November, and is nearing two months at the shelter.

Amias is free to adopt right now, thanks to a donor who sponsored his adoption fee. Most other dogs and cats are a minimum $25 name-your-price fee during the shelter’s Yappy Howlidays special. It runs through Dec. 30, 2023. (Note: high-profile pets are not included in the special)

Emi noted the shelter will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday, but reopens for adoptions Tuesday, Jan. 2.

You can find ways to support the shelter in the new year by visting https://www.hhhstopeka.org/.

