Year-end procedures to close doors at Shawnee Co. Health Dept.

Shawnee Co. Health Dept.
Shawnee Co. Health Dept.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services at the Shawnee Co. Health Department will be impacted as the Clinical Services building is set to close at the end of the year.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department says that its Clinical Services building at 2115 SW 10th Ave. will close on Friday, Dec. 29, for scheduled year-end processing.

SCHD noted that the following services will be impacted:

  • Family Planning
  • Immunizations
  • Infectious Disease

All services will reopen for normal business hours at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Those with questions should contact Clinical Services at 785-251-5700.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on scene told 13 NEWS one vehicle ran into the back of another,...
Two people seriously injured in rear-end crash late Monday on US-75 highway in North Topeka
FILE
Christmas Day collision results in death of Wichita woman
Dickinson County Sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for drug-related disturbance
Search warrant of a residence leads to drug-related arrest
Some Topekans are without power on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023.
Nearly 300 without power in Topeka as snow falls morning after Christmas
Riley County Police attempt to identify
Riley County Police attempt to identify two people of interest in fraud cases

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas's economy grew by 9.7% in the third quarter of 2023,...
Gov. Kelly announces Kansas economy grows 9.7% in fall 2023, fastest in nation
The Kansas Judicial Branch is continuing to restore its case management system in district...
Kansas Judicial Branch restores access to case management system at slower pace
Daniel Richard
Heavy object thrown during argument leads to Topeka man’s Christmas arrest
FILE
Applications for aid to soon open for western Kansas disaster victims