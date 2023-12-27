Year-end procedures to close doors at Shawnee Co. Health Dept.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services at the Shawnee Co. Health Department will be impacted as the Clinical Services building is set to close at the end of the year.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department says that its Clinical Services building at 2115 SW 10th Ave. will close on Friday, Dec. 29, for scheduled year-end processing.

SCHD noted that the following services will be impacted:

Family Planning

Immunizations

Infectious Disease

All services will reopen for normal business hours at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Those with questions should contact Clinical Services at 785-251-5700.

