Woman taken to hospital after pickup hits icy patch on I-70 in western Kansas

BREWSTER, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was taken to a nearby hospital after the pickup she was in hit an icy patch on an interstate in western Kansas which caused the vehicle to roll over.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 36.5 on westbound I-70 in Thomas Co. - about 1.5 miles south of Brewster - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2002 Toyota Tundra driven by Ronald L. Furrow, 75, of Aurora, Colo., had been headed west on the interstate when the pickup hit an icy patch of asphalt.

KHP said the Tundra veered off the road to the south and entered the median where it hit a guardrail and flipped over. This caused the pickup to roll once before it landed on its wheels between the eastbound lanes I-70 and exit ramp 36 for Brewster.

First responders said that while Furrow escaped the crash without injury, his passenger, Barbara Furrow, 70, of Aurora, was taken to Citizen Medical Center in Colby with suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that Ronald Furrow was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, however, Barbara was.

