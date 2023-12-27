Wednesday forecast: Staying cold with flurries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern will be the hazardous roads this morning from yesterday’s snow otherwise any additional new snow today will not be very impactful. Areas along and east of HWY 75 will have the best chance of getting flurries or a brief light snow shower with a Trace-0.5″ expected. After today the chance of any meaningful precipitation through next Wednesday will be near a 0% chance.

Taking Action:

While roads are expected to improve today, there will be some slick spots this morning. Be mindful in parking lots, side streets and lesser traveled roads and of course bridges and overpasses. Check the latest road conditions here: https://www.kandrive.gov/@-99.86957,38.77164,7?show=winterDriving

As snowfall totals from yesterday come in through the day, you can check the reports here: https://www.weather.gov/source/crh/snowmap.html?zoom=8&lat=38.76&lon=-95.21&hr=24 Heading to Sunday’s Chiefs game? Temperatures will be cold again in the low-mid 30s with gusts up to 20 mph keeping wind chills in the 20s. It will be dry though unlike the last game.

If you have plans to be out for New Year’s Eve it will be dry but stuck in the 30s for Sunday afternoon and cooling down in the 20s through the evening with most spots in the mid-upper 20s by midnight. Wind chills will be in the teens to low 20s.

As the weather pattern begins to gradually change we’ll be decreasing the precipitation chances considerably with a slight warm up possible in some areas. The bigger change looks to hold off until Friday where we finally warm back up in the 40s with plenty of sun. However it may be short lived because a cold front is scheduled to push through on New Year’s Eve.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: While a few breaks in the clouds are possible this afternoon the majority of northeast KS will continue with cloudy skies. Any light snow or flurries remain along and east of HWY 75 with little to no accumulation. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30°. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds N/NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Other than some clouds Friday morning, most of Friday and Saturday are trending mostly sunny with highs warming back in the 40s. These are going to be the nicest 2 days of the week but looks like Saturday will be the nicer day with a little bit less wind. This will be the day to enjoy any outdoor activities or possibly taking down the Christmas lights.

By Sunday a cold front pushes through during the day so this will limit the amount of warming we’ll get. High confidence the front will come through dry with a slight warm up by Tuesday before another front pushes through Wednesday leading to another cool down. Again looks like it’ll stay dry with the mid-week cold front as well.

