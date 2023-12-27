Waverly Lumber theft leads to new investigation in Coffey Co.

FILE
FILE(Coffey County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of work equipment over the holiday season from an eastern Kansas lumber business has led to a new investigation in Coffey Co.

KVOE Radio reports that on Tuesday morning, Dec. 26, the Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed it had been made aware of a potential theft at Waverly Lumber, 109 W. 4th St.

The report indicated that two work trucks, a trailer, various tools, electric wiring and custom doors had been stolen from the business either on or before Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, no suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-364-2123.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on scene told 13 NEWS one vehicle ran into the back of another,...
Two people seriously injured in rear-end crash late Monday on US-75 highway in North Topeka
FILE
Christmas Day collision results in death of Wichita woman
Some Topekans are without power on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023.
Nearly 300 without power in Topeka as snow falls morning after Christmas
Dickinson County Sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for drug-related disturbance
Search warrant of a residence leads to drug-related arrest
FILE
Christmas morning crash leaves woman in Topeka hospital after SUV flips

Latest News

FILE
Capital City children to be gifted coats as part of 4-year-old tradition
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Topeka Police have confirmed they are responding to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop located...
Armed Robbery at Topeka Kwik Shop
Salute our Heroes: Rock Steady Boxing empowers people with Parkinson’s Disease
Salute our Heroes: Rock Steady Boxing empowers people with Parkinson’s Disease