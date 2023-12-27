Waverly Lumber theft leads to new investigation in Coffey Co.

WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of work equipment over the holiday season from an eastern Kansas lumber business has led to a new investigation in Coffey Co.

KVOE Radio reports that on Tuesday morning, Dec. 26, the Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed it had been made aware of a potential theft at Waverly Lumber, 109 W. 4th St.

The report indicated that two work trucks, a trailer, various tools, electric wiring and custom doors had been stolen from the business either on or before Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, no suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-364-2123.

