Two local high school students gear up for military service academies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two high school students around the Capital City are gearing up for new adventures, possibly at two of the nation’s four military service academies.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that he recently announced the nominations of two Topeka-area high school students to U.S. Military Service Academies:

Kaitlyn Rambo - She is the daughter of Nathan and Brittany Rambo of Topeka and was nominated to West Point Military Academy.

Zachary Osborne - He is the son of David and Stephanie Osborne of Berryton and was nominated to the Naval Academy.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to nominate this young man and woman to our nation’s esteemed military service academies,” Sen. Marshall said. “As a veteran myself, I commend their commitment to leadership, service, and duty. Their willingness to serve their county is inspiring and represents the best of our next generation.”

Marshall noted that a total of 53 Kansas high school students participated in his 2023 Military Service Academy interviews which resulted in 38 students receiving nominations for at least one U.S. military service academy. All students nominated are further vetted and reviewed by Academy staff before final acceptances are made.

The Senator indicated that this year’s interviews were held in November at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina. Applicants were interviewed by a panel.

Each year, Marshall said he has the chance to nominate students in Kansas for admission to at least one of the nation’s four elite military service academies. Students admitted receive a bachelor’s degree and are required to serve at least five years active duty and three years as inactive duty after graduation.

Those interested in serving at a military academy should complete an online application HERE.

