Tuttle Creek State Park to receive new track chair from partnership with Ford

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuttle Creek State Park will soon have new equipment available to increase accessibility for those who may not otherwise be able to do so.

Kansas State Parks have announced that in partnership with the Ford Bronco Wild Fund, the Tuttle Creek State Park has been awarded a grant for a TrackMaster Series 2 track chair to increase accessibility.

With a percentage of funds from the sale of each Ford Bronco headed to the Bronco Wild Fund, parks officials said Ford Motor Company has provided grant opportunities to help remove barriers of participation for individuals to experience the outdoors. With that, the Fund partnered with America’s State Parks to administer a grant in 2023 for track chairs. Kansas State Parks was one of 18 states awarded a track chair through the grant.

“Kansas State Parks are committed to ensuring our natural spaces remain accessible to all,” said Linda Lanterman, Kansas State Parks director. “This grant will allow our staff at Tuttle Creek State Park to provide quality experiences for those with physical disabilities, and we look forward to this TrackMaster being the first of many track chairs made available to the public at Kansas State Parks.”

Parks officials noted that the company, TrackMaster, was established to help users in the medical equipment industry through mobility equipment like track chairs. In its early years, it realized that the only designs on the market at that time were based on skid steers and heavy equipment. The mission was to provide a high-quality machine that met the everyday user’s needs without sacrificing quality.

The state indicated that the TrackMaster Series 2 track chair allows users to maneuver rough terrain with a more modernized and efficient design than its previous versions.

At Tuttle Creek State Park, officials said park-goers will be able to use the track chair to participate in outdoor recreation opportunities they would not otherwise have been able to. Those chances include hiking, wildlife viewing and participating in special events at the park, along with many other activities.

Kansas State Parks said it is grateful to both the Bronco Wild Fund and America’s State Parks for the grant award.

For more information on Kansas State Parks, click HERE.

