Topeka driver injured after collision on I-335 as winter weather passes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka driver was injured after a pickup collided with a barrier wall on I-335 as winter weather passed through the area.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 161.8 along northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Donavyn Collins, 22, of Topeka, had been headed north on the interstate when Collins lost control.

KHP said the pickup veered off the road to the left and hit a barrier wall as winter weather passed through the area.

First responders said Collins did sustain suspected minor injuries, however, he was not taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. His passenger, Cydney Collins, 21, of Topeka, escaped the crash without injury.

KHP noted that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.