Ticketed drivers given incorrect traffic court date for Douglas County District Court

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Some ticketed drivers were given an incorrect traffic court date for Douglas County District Court.

Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, Dec. 27 that some drivers who received a citation from the Kansas Highway Patrol with a court date to appear on Friday, Dec. 29 in Douglas County District Court received an incorrect court date.

Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office said drivers should instead appear in traffic court at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, unless fines and court costs are paid prior to that date.

The District Attorney’s Office noted anyone with questions should contact the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office at 785-832-8202 or by email at datraffic@douglascountyks.org. The office cannot provide legal advice but can provide information about scheduled court appearances and discuss potential resolutions to the case.

