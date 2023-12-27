Tennessee truck driver sent to KC hospital after semi jackknifes on icy I-70 bridge

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Tennessee was sent to a Kansas City hospital after her semi jackknifed along an icy I-70 bridge.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, first responders were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 International semi-truck driven by Christina Peace, 56, of Antioch, Tenn., had been headed east on the intestate in the second lane.

KHP noted that Peace attempted to switch to the left lane to pass a slower-moving vehicle, however, as the pair traveled over the Wolf Creek Bridge, Peace lost control of the semi on the icy roadway.

Troopers indicated that the semi had jackknifed and slid along 140 feet of guardrail on the right side of the road. The truck then slid back across the interstate to the left and came to a rest as it blocked the left shoulder and left lane.

First responders said Peace was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

